  • Rain chances to ramp up tomorrow and into the weekend

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's a pleasant afternoon leading us to a great evening Tuesday night.

    According to Severe Weather Team 2, over the next three days, we’ll reach the mid to upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

    Today, we have a 10% chance of a shower, but that chance of showers and storms increases to 40% tomorrow and Thursday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is using powerful radar technology to bring you the weather in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. 

    Looking ahead to the weekend, we’re still on track for a slow-moving upper level disturbance to combine with the tropical wave over the western Gulf. This system will slowly wander east across the southeast US, spreading widespread rain and storms over the area Friday through early next week.

