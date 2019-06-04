Rain chances to ramp up tomorrow and into the weekend

ATLANTA - It's a pleasant afternoon leading us to a great evening Tuesday night.
According to Severe Weather Team 2, over the next three days, we’ll reach the mid to upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
Today, we have a 10% chance of a shower, but that chance of showers and storms increases to 40% tomorrow and Thursday.
Our lawns and gardens are in need of water! 60% chance of rain tomorrow and again on Thursday, even a severe storm possible in northeast Georgia tomorrow. Rain chance will REALLY ramp up this weekend into next week. pic.twitter.com/psgwpt9PZP— Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) June 4, 2019
Looking ahead to the weekend, we’re still on track for a slow-moving upper level disturbance to combine with the tropical wave over the western Gulf. This system will slowly wander east across the southeast US, spreading widespread rain and storms over the area Friday through early next week.
