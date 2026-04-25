Scattered rain today, sunshine returns Sunday

ATLANTA — Don’t forget your umbrellas as scattered showers head into metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there will be scattered showers and a few storms possible Saturday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Some of those storms could briefly bring heavier downpours.

Tracking and timing the showers on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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