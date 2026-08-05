SCAD students can now major in robotics

ATLANTA, Ga. — Students at the Savannah College of Art and Design will soon be able to earn a degree in robotics.

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SCAD announced it is launching a new Bachelor of Design in Robotics for the 2026-27 academic year. The program will be offered at the university’s Atlanta and Savannah campuses.

University leaders say the degree is designed to prepare students for careers developing robots used in industries ranging from health care and retail to entertainment and logistics.

SCAD said it developed the program with input from technology companies including Google, Meta, Amazon and NVIDIA.

Unlike many traditional robotics programs, SCAD said its curriculum will focus on the human side of technology, teaching students how to design robots and automated systems that are intuitive and easy for people to use.

The new degree joins SCAD’s expanding School of Creative Technology, which also offers programs in applied AI, game development, extended reality and themed entertainment design.

“By introducing the bachelor of design in robotics, SCAD expands its trailblazing curriculum to meet the industrial demand for experts who can bridge the gap between advanced technology and human experience,” said Nye Warburton, dean of SCAD’s School of Creative Technology.

Students in the program will study topics including automation, artificial intelligence, robot behavior, simulations and human-robot interaction.

Graduates could pursue careers as robotics product designers, AI interaction designers, robotics UX researchers and animatronics designers.

The university said the global robotics market is expected to grow to $146 billion by 2030, increasing demand for professionals who can combine technical skills with design and user experience.

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