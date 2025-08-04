Savannah ‘repeat offender’ gets decades in prison for jury tampering, drug charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and attempting to influence a juror.

Malik Javier McKenzie was sentenced to 595 months in federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges, including possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a machinegun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to federal officials.

The sentencing was reported by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.

“Malik McKenzie is a repeat offender who refuses to learn from his past mistakes,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said. “This time, he tried to undermine our entire judicial system by attempting to bribe a juror in his trial. We are thankful for our federal and local partners for stopping this attempt and helping put this criminal behind bars for the next 49 plus years.”

Justice Department officials said McKenzie attempted to influence a juror by offering payment through a third-party, but the attempt was discovered and stopped before any contact was made with the juror.

A judge ordered McKenzie’s sentences to run concurrently with each other but consecutively to previous sentences, including a 71-month sentence for a previous drug trafficking conviction.

The investigation was part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative to combat drug trafficking and related crimes.

The case involved collaboration between multiple federal and local agencies, including the FBI, DEA, ATF, and the Hinesville Police Department, according to the Justice Department.

“Guns, drugs, and violence are unfortunately all too common tools of the drug traffickers operating in our communities,” Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, said in a statement. “Today’s announcement demonstrates DEA’s emphatic commitment to attacking the drug dealers responsible for the devastation.”

