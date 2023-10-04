Savannah Chrisley opens up about death of ex-fiancé: ‘He left such a mark on this world’

ATLANTA — “Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley addressed the death of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles in a new episode of her podcast this week.

Kerdiles, who played in the National Hockey League, died last month in a motorcycle accident in Nashville, Tenn., according to WKRN. He was only 29

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kerdiles and Chrisley began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2018 before breaking up in 2020, all while the family’s reality show in Georgia was being filmed.

On her “Unlocked” podcast this week, Chrisley began the episode with a recorded voiceover letting her viewers know the episode was filmed weeks before his death. Chrisley said she wanted to address his passing.

“We took a break last week. We didn’t air anything last week. That was because I wanted to respect Nic, his family, just everyone involved and everyone who is hurting with his passing right. I do speak about my current relationship, but I’m also mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Chrisley said the couple were in each other’s lives for six years and that he “left such a mark on this world.”

She said many people have reached out with stories about Kerdiles. She added that the lesson his death has taught her is to “love hard” and treat people with kindness.

“Because that’s exactly what he did,” Chrisley said.

You can watch the full episode below.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Records show Chrisleys could be getting out of prison earlier than expected Their attorney said he believes the Chrisleys' sentence would be reduced even further once new sentencing guidelines are implemented in November.





©2023 Cox Media Group