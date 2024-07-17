Savannah Chrisley calls out Fulton County prosecutors in RNC speech

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Savannah Chrisley delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night during which she called out Fulton County prosecutors who handled her parents’ case.

The daughter of convicted reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley claimed politics played a role in her parents’ conviction for tax evasion.

“I’ll never forget what the prosecutor said in the most heavily Democrat county in the state before an Obama-appointed judge,” Chrisley told the crowd in Milwaukee. “He called us the Trumps of the South. He meant it as an insult. But let me tell you: Boy, do I wear it as a badge of honor.”

Chrisley has been fighting to get her parents’ convictions thrown out. An appeals court vacated Julie Chrisley’s sentence earlier this month. Todd Chrisley is still serving 12 years in prison.

Savannah Chrisley has been a longtime supporter of the former president and has attended several events for Trump over the last few years. Following Trump’s hush money conviction in New York, she said it weighed heavy on her heart.

During her speech, Chrisley doubled down on Fulton County prosecutors, alluding to the charges the former president faces in an election interference indictment.

“Justice is supposed to be blind, but today we have a two-face justice system. Just look at what they are doing to President Trump, all along,” Chrisley said.

The Republican National Convention continues through Thursday. The Democratic National Convention will take place next month in Chicago.

