Day 2 of Republican National Convention focuses on law enforcement, immigration

MILWAUKEE — The second day of the Republican National Convention is well underway, and the day’s focus is on the RNC’s law enforcement platform with a particular focus on immigration.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot is in Milwaukee for the convention where he spoke with Rose Rodriguez, who traveled all the way from South Florida to be at the Republican National Convention.

Rodriguez, whose parents immigrated legally from Cuba decades ago, insists illegal immigration is one of her top concerns.

“That’s a problem. That’s a big, big, big problem,” she told Elliot. “These people are killing our children or the thing with fentanyl. Everything that’s going on sounds bad.”

Republicans will focus on several high-profile cases involving illegal immigrants, including the murder of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Athens student who was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus.

RELATED STORIES:

Her alleged attacker was in the country illegally.

Gov. Brian Kemp made solving that case a top priority.

“I think it’s very appropriate to have that focus tonight and send a message to the country but also remember the tragic loss of Laken Riley, and that happened because of difference in border policy,” Kemp said.

Robert Nelson brought his grandson Eli and the rest of his family up from North Carolina. He supports a secure border and the wall.

“If you don’t have borders, you don’t have security. So it’s pretty simple. It’s pretty straightforward,” Nelson said.

In a statement, Democrats insist the rate of violent crime under Joe Biden actually went down and point to the fact that Donald Trump is a convicted criminal.

RELATED NEWS:

Trump VP pick JD Vance expected to speak on first night RNC Vance is a Marine Corps veteran, a graduate of Yale Law School, and the author of the best-selling novel “Hillbilly Elegy.”

©2024 Cox Media Group