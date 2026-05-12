Savannah Bananas star joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

SAVANNAH, Ga. — From the baseball diamond to the ballroom, a Savannah Bananas player is trading in his cleats for some dancing shoes.

Jackson Olson, 28, was announced as the next cast member on the 35th season of “Dancing with the Stars” airing this fall on Channel 2.

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Olson and the Georgia-based Bananas are currently on their World Tour and made a stop at Truist Park for three sold-out games earlier this month.

The Bananas are known for playing Banana Ball, not baseball, performing trick shots and making viral videos dancing during their games.

Olson, who also brands himself as a content creator, is one of the more well-known Bananas. He has following of 2.1 million TikTok and another 1 million on Instagram.

He joins previously announced contestants reality stars Ciara Miller from Bravo’s “Summer House” and Maura Higgins from “Love Island UK,” both of whom have also starred on “The Traitors.”

Will Olson’s viral dances correlate to the ballroom? Find out when “Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays this fall on Channel 2.

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