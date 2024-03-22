Savannah Bananas game postponed Friday, moves to doubleheader Saturday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas are throwing a change-up for their weekend series in Gwinnett County.

The team confirmed to Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo that it is rescheduling Friday night’s game due to rain. The Bananas will now host a doubleheader at CoolRay Field on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

People who had tickets to Friday’s game will see new tickets in their account for the 12 p.m. game. People with tickets to 7 p.m. game will still be valid at that time.

For Game 1, the parking lot opens at 9 a.m. followed by the gates at 10:30 a.m. For Game 2, the parking lot opens at 4 p.m. followed by the gates at 5:30 p.m.

“All ticket purchasers will receive an email with all ticket related information and details,” the Bananas wrote.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says periods of heavy rain are possible Friday night with scattered showers likely through Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will dry out.

TRENDING STORIES:

The team says you may see tickets being sold on third-party sites like StubHub and SeatGeek. They warn against purchasing tickets from people on social media accounts and say any fake tickets will not be accepted.

“Banana Ball” has taken the sports world by storm with its silly rules, trick plays and dancing. Tickets for the 2023 tour sold out quickly.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Savannah Bananas are going on the road again. One of their stops is right here in metro Atlanta The Savannah Bananas announced their 2024 World Tour and fans in metro Atlanta won’t have to drive too far to see them.

©2023 Cox Media Group