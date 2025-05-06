Saturday storm produced 3 tornadoes in Georgia

The storm that came through Saturday, causing all of those tornado warnings, produced three confirmed tornadoes in Georgia.

One in western Newton County, just south of Magnet, was an EF-0 tornado with 75 mph winds and on the ground for nearly two miles.

In Talbot County, an EF-1 with 95 mph winds was on the ground for nearly six miles.

That storm did not produce a tornado as it crossed Upson County but then one developed and touched down in Monroe County.

That one, near Culloden, was an EF-0 with 80 mph winds and was on the ground for more than two miles.

