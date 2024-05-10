Sailor rescued by Coast Guard after suffering severe injury near Georgia coast

A sailor was rescued after being injured off the Georgia coast, according to a social media post from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah and McIntosh County firefighters worked to rescue a sailor who suffered a severe injury near the Georgia coast, according to officials.

Officials said the sailor was rescued near Sapelo Sound, Georgia. The man had radioed the Coast Guard for assistance, saying he suffered injuries while setting up a tow.

A helicopter arrived and flew the unidentified man to a nearby hospital.

Officials said this is an example of how it important it is to sail with a radio device.

