Inmate who escaped from metro Atlanta hospital caught

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who escaped from a hospital nearly a week ago has been caught
Police, deputies and Georgia State Patrol Troopers were searching for Kendrick Hurst, 34, who escaped from Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington on Sunday.
Hurst was arrested on April 28 on charges of terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction, and several traffic violations.
When he escaped, he was wearing a bright lime green jumpsuit.
Police are still investigating how he managed to escape and if anyone helped him.
