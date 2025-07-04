Runners of all ages take part in Atlanta’s longtime July 4 tradition

From first timers to long timers, the annual AJC Peachtree Road Race attracted thousands of runners.

Racers like Jeff Caudle, who marked his 46th AJC Peachtree Road Race, say it’s the atmosphere that keeps drawing him back each year.

“Everybody getting out to exercise and celebrate the fourth…it’s just an enjoyable experience," said Caudle.

At 92 years-old, Mack Hackworth completed another AJC Peachtree Road Race. His son, CB Hackworth, says he’s been running the race since 1979.

“He has been a marathon runner for years...he told me that running is the only thing that really gives him pleasure,” said CB.

Politicians including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock also completed this year’s race.

“I’ve been running the Peachtree Road Race ever since the people of Georgia gave me the honor of representing them,” said Warnock.

The annual race bringing families together and keeping the love of running alive on the fourth of July.

