Roswell approves funding for Riverside Road corridor improvements

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has given the greenlight to a nearly $9.5 million road improvement project to update one of the city’s most popular roads.

“The Riverside Road Corridor Improvement Project represents years of planning and collaboration, and today’s action moves us one step closer to delivering meaningful transportation improvements for our community,” said Mayor Mary Robichaux. “This investment will improve safety, strengthen connectivity, and help ensure Riverside Road continues to meet the needs of our residents while preserving the high quality of life that makes Roswell such a special place.”﻿

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The city says the money is coming from their 2021 TSPLOST program and the project will improve the safety, mobility and connectivity along Riverside Road between Riviera Road and Old Alabama Road.

Officials said the project will include:

Construction of a modern roundabout with pedestrian crossings at River Lake Drive

Installation of a new traffic signal at Taimen Drive

Installation of a new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) and landscaped median islands near Don White Memorial Park

Construction of a new five-foot sidewalk along the north side of Riverside Road between Riviera Road and Dogwood Road

Construction of new multi-use trails connecting Riverside Park, Don White Memorial Park, and surrounding destinations

Installation of Roswell’s first buffered bicycle lanes in both directions along Riverside Road

Drainage improvements

Utility upgrades

Landscaping and corridor enhancements

They expect the project to also improve connectivity by expanding sidewalks, multi-use trails, pedestrian crossings, and bicycle facilities, making it easier and safer for residents to access neighborhoods, parks, schools, and the Chattahoochee River recreation corridor.﻿

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City officials say the project is anticipated to start later in 2026 once they select a contractor and do preliminary site work and they are hoping it will be finished some time in 2028.

“This project reflects the City’s long-term commitment to building a transportation network that is safer, more connected, and better equipped to serve our community,” said Darrell DeJean, Roswell Transportation Project Manager. “We appreciate the community’s support throughout the planning process and look forward to keeping residents informed as construction progresses.”﻿

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