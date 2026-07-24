Ronald Acuña Jr. may rejoin Braves this road trip

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. could rejoin the team for its road trip in Baltimore this weekend.

Manager Walt Weiss hinted after Thursday’s win over the Padres that the Braves could activate Acuña Jr. from the injured list.

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“There’s certainly a chance we can see him in Baltimore,” Weiss said after Atlanta took the series over San Diego.

Acuña has been on the injured list since early June after he strained his left hamstring. He was on the injured list for the same injury in May.

The right fielder started his rehab assignment last week with three games played in Florida with the rookie league affiliate. He then joined Triple-A Gwinnett this week.

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