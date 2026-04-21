Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘day-to-day’ after being hit by pitch twice

WASHINGTON — Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Monday night’s game against the Washington Nationals early after he was hit by a pitch twice.

The Braves said X-rays on his hand were negative and Acuña is now listed as day-to-day.

Atlanta trailed the Nationals 2-0 in the fourth when Jake Irvin hit Acuña with a fast ball. Two innings later, the Braves were down 3-2 when Irvin again hit Acuña with a fastball.

The second pitch appeared to hit Acuña’s left hand as he yelled in pain. Acuña appeared in the on-deck circle in the top of the sixth, but manager Walt Weiss replaced him with Eli White in the bottom of the inning.

Atlanta pitcher Bryce Elder hit a Nationals batter and the umpires issued warnings to both dugouts.

The Braves won the first game of the series, 9-4.

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