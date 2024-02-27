Rome woman stabbed in face, back after telling another woman to leave, police say

ROME, Ga. — The Rome Police Department arrested a woman for stabbing another woman in the face and back after she told her to leave her house.

According to a police report, Carla Perez stabbed the other woman during an altercation after she was kicked out of the residence.

Perez was living at the home on Highland Circle before being told to leave, according to the report.

Officers said Perez “became upset and entered the house and started hitting” the victim. The victim told police Perez got on top of her and her dog attacked Perez before leaving the house.

When police came to the house, they took a statement from the victim as well as photos of her injuries.

Officers said they “observed what appeared to be a stab wound to the right side of her face,” as well as “a separate puncture wound on her back that had redness around it and appeared to be fresh,” when the victim pulled up her shirt to show police the injury.

Police said blood spatter was found on the wall of the home’s porch, front door and a post on the front porch.

When officers spoke to the victim’s significant other, who was on the scene during the fight, he told them he had seen a knife in Perez’s hand.

Remembering Perez from previous calls at another address, officers were able to speak to Perez, finding her with “a severe puncture wound on her left forearm,” which matched the victim’s testimony of her dog biting Perez.

Perez told officers that she was at the Highland Circle home and was attacked by the dog, a pit bull, then said that the two women got into an argument, with the victim saying she didn’t want Perez at the residence.

Perez said she did not remember having a knife but said she had one on her person and dropped it while going from Chambers Street to Highland Circle.

Police later found the knife at a hospital, and Perez was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center where she was arrested for aggravated assault.

