Rome police say man squeezed his 4-month-old son until his ribs broke

ROME, Ga. — Police in Rome, Georgia arrested a man they say intentionally squeezed his four-month-old son until the baby’s ribs broke.

Damon Eugene Soles, Jr. was arrested for cruelty to children after police say he maliciously caused his son cruel and excessive physical pain.

Police accuse Soles of squeezing his son’s torso with his hands and breaking multiple ribs.

Police say the baby was hospitalized due to medical complications from having his ribs broken.

Information on this child’s current condition has not been made public.

