6th-grader pokes 11-year-old in back with a knife, but allowed to stay at school, mom says

HAMTON, Ga. — A mother says a school bus driver had to pull over at a police station and get help after a student poked her son in the back with what looked like a knife.

The mother, who didn’t want to be identified, told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that she is now questioning how the school system handled this incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s called a training butterfly knife,” the mother said of the tool used in what she called an unprovoked attack on her son in Hampton last month.

She says a 6th-grade student used it to poke her 11-year-old son in the back twice on a Henry County school bus.

She says her son thought he was stabbed and panicked.

“He was crying, screaming at the top of his lungs,” the mother described.

TRENDING STORIES:

She says the poking caused so much chaos the bus driver pulled over at the Hampton Police Department and sent a student inside to alert police.

The mother says she raced to the police department.

“As soon as we got to the scene the other child was being placed in handcuffs,” she said.

Hampton Police say they turned to juveniles and the object used in the attack over to Henry County officers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The mother says even though the District Attorney told her the child will face charges she says the school district is brushing the incident under the rug. She said an administrator told her that the trainer was inappropriate for school it was a “dull trainer.”

The mother says the child was off the bus for five days and is now back at school and back on the bus. She says the boy and his friends are now taunting and threatening her son.

“You a snitch. You shouldn’t have ever told,” she said.

The mother says the school system didn’t reach out to her to discuss the incident. The school system says it reached out the next day.

The mother says this incident happened after school meaning the child had the Butterfly Trainers at school all day.

“How many other students were poked and didn’t tell anyone?” she said.

The school system says it is addressing the mother’s concerns and it says it takes these matters seriously.

The mother says her son was not injured physically. But she says it took a mental toll on him, especially since he is still grieving over the death of his brother, who was murdered in 2018.

Teens arrested after getting nearly 500 THC vapes delivered to Hall County home, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group