‘Wander Alert’ program offered in Rockdale Co. for those with cognitive, intellectual conditions

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office recently received a call about an elderly man who was wandering alone and seemed to be disoriented.

After they spoke with the man, deputies were able to learn his identity and reunite him with his family.

Deputies want to remind the public that they can register family members in a program that may make it easier to find loved ones who wander.

The sheriff’s office offers a Wander Alert wristband program that can help deputies locate wandering people who may be disoriented or unable to communicate.

The program was designed to provide a safeguard for people with diagnosed cognitive and/or intellectual conditions that put them at increased risk for wandering.

The sheriff’s office will consider people for the program who are affected by dementia, autism, Down syndrome, or any intellectual developmental disability.

If you’d like to get more information about placing someone you know in the program, contact Major LeJohn Tate at LeJohn.Tate@RockdaleCountyGA.gov or Kennetra Tutt at Kennetra.Tutt@RockdaleCountyGA.gov.

