Volunteers take part in cleanup drive in Conyers

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Volunteers from the global nonprofit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) participated in a cleanliness drive in Conyers collecting 75 pounds of trash on Sunday.

The cleanup event, part of DSNDP’s Adopt-A-Mile program, involved eight volunteers who gathered 15 large bags of waste over a two-mile stretch in Rockdale County.

DSNDP, guided by founders Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari, has been conducting nationwide cleanliness drives since July 2022, in alignment with their motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family).

In Georgia, DSNDP has engaged in environmental initiatives such as Adopt-a-River, Adopt-a-Drain and Adopt-a-Park programs, involving 400 volunteers who collected more than 5,355 pounds of trash.

The organization has also been active in tree plantation and conservation efforts, planting 275 trees and collecting 6,185 pounds of waste.

Across North America, DSNDP collaborates with 19 states and 80 cities, engaging 4,128 volunteers to collect 62,670 pounds of trash, earning accolades from state and county governments.

In addition to environmental efforts, DSNDP organized a Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference in 2023 and numerous blood donation drives in Canada and the United States.

