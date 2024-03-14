Suspects ram Covington patrol car during high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, police say

CONYERS, Ga. — Police said suspects did everything in their power to get away during a chase, even ramming a patrol vehicle.

On Monday, Conyers police and Covington police teamed up to stop a stolen vehicle that sped into the city of Conyers.

Authorities said the suspects tried to get away by ramming a Covington patrol vehicle and then sped away on Highway 138.

Conyers police said officers found the vehicle abandoned near Almand Creek Drive. Detectives spotted two suspects fitting the description near Johnson Park.

The department created a perimeter and a K9 searched the wooded area.

The two suspects were found and taken into custody. Conyers police said two guns were found. The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

“Please think twice about bringing stolen vehicles into the city of Conyers,” the department said.

