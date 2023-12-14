Special education teacher in Conyers arrested for assaulting 5-year-olds, police say

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police have arrested a former teacher who they say assaulted two of her students.

They say the parents of one of the students at C.J. Hicks Elementary School reached out to them last month after school administrators told them Janice Foot, 58, had been fired for her treatment of their 5-year-old son.

Investigators were able to obtain audio and video recordings from Foot’s classroom and saw her using physical force to punish two students for previous behavior.

They say it is best described as Foot forcing the child’s head against a desk to stop him from watching a movie that was being shown to the class.

A second 5-year-old was also assaulted by Foot. They did not offer details on what happened to the second child.

Both children had bruises and scratch marks on the side and backs of their heads.

Foot was arrested and booked into Rockdale County Jail on Dec. 12 on two charges of cruelty to children.

