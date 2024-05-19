Sen. Ossoff announces new water pump station for Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is delivering new resources to upgrade the water infrastructure in Rockdale County.

Local officials say the county’s 50-year-old water pump station often floods during storms.

The new water pump station will reduce flooding events and significantly cut down on the amount of bacteria being discharged into Snapping Shoals Creek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The bipartisan government funding package has $959,752 set aside for the new water pump station.

“Too many families in Rockdale County experience floods during storms, threatening property and small businesses. Working alongside Congressman Hank Johnson, we brought Republicans and Democrats together to help upgrade water infrastructure to prevent flooding and upgrade quality of life for families,” Sen. Ossoff said. “I thank Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. for bringing this proposal to my office and for his leadership in the community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you… and you may not even realize it

©2024 Cox Media Group