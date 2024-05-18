Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen seen leaving campus during in-school suspension

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenage girl last seen leaving campus in the middle of the day while she was supposed to be at in-school suspension.

Patricia Garcia, 16, walked away from Rockdale County High School on May 13 and has not returned home or been seen since, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was last seen wearing a light blue-grey tank top and sweater, Nike high-top shoes and with multiple bracelets worn on each wrist.

The BOLO from the sheriff’s office said she also has red and blue braids in her hair and henna tattoos on her right hand.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Davis at 770-278-8192 or email him with the information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Laken Riley’s hometown made a step toward healing with 22 for 22 fundraiser

©2024 Cox Media Group