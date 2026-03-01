K-9 retires from metro Atlanta police department

CONYERS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta K-9 has retired after a productive career with the police department.

The Conyers Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Briscoe on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The police department said Briscoe’s “service has left a lasting impact on public safety in our community and beyond.”

The dog served alongside Officer Treadwell and Sgt. Crawford, in addition to helping out neighboring law enforcement agencies.

K-9 Briscoe’s 246 deployments included 75 arrests, 12 successful tracks and felony apprehensions of dangerous suspects, Conyers PD said.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Briscoe for his unwavering loyalty and dedicated service. His legacy of excellence will always be remembered within the Conyers Police Department K-9 Unit,” police said.

