Image released after child’s remains found in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains believed to be a young child were discovered in a wooded area in Rockdale County last year.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded on November 14, 2025, to an area near Honey Creek Road and Tucker Mill Road after a caller reported finding skeletal remains in the woods.
Deputies confirmed the remains were human.
Investigators later determined the remains belonged to a child believed to be no older than eight years old, according to the sheriff’s office.
As part of the investigation, a forensic facial approximation was created in an effort to help identify the child. Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain under investigation.
Officials are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Cpl. Ware at 770-278-8114.
The investigation is ongoing. Officials say additional information will be released as it becomes available.
