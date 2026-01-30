Image released after child’s remains found in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains believed to be a young child were discovered in a wooded area in Rockdale County last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded on November 14, 2025, to an area near Honey Creek Road and Tucker Mill Road after a caller reported finding skeletal remains in the woods.

Deputies confirmed the remains were human.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators later determined the remains belonged to a child believed to be no older than eight years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

As part of the investigation, a forensic facial approximation was created in an effort to help identify the child. Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Cpl. Ware at 770-278-8114.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group