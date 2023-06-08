‘I just knew it couldn’t be safe:’ Rockdale man charged after driving around with fake police lights

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County man is now behind bars after he was charged with impersonating an officer.

Rockdale County Sheriff Deputies said they arrested Alberto Garcia-Martinez after a tip led them to his blue Tahoe along Sigman Road.

“I just knew it couldn’t be safe,” said Victor Shivers.

Thursday, Shivers told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington he was driving to his nephew’s graduation cookout when Martinez attempted to pull him over.

“He got in behind me and flicked his lights on,” Shivers explained. “He then pulled up next to me, lowered his window, looked at me, raised it back, and jetted off.”

Shivers notified law enforcement and posted details about the incident on social media. He said he had no idea that he was one of several drivers who had the same experience.

“I wanted to let other drivers know that there was a guy out here with police lights,” Shivers added.

Deputies said on June 6th, one tip led Rockdale County Sheriff Deputies to a blue Tahoe.

Officials said the man behind the wheel was impersonating an officer.

They arrested Alberto Garcia Martinez at the scene.

“He claimed to know nothing about emergency lights being installed on his vehicle and denied ever turning them on,” said Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Dep. Jairius Wilson.

Deputies told Washington that Martinez’s truck looked convincing, but that no county law enforcement official would pull over a citizen in an unmarked vehicle.

They also added that county law enforcement emergency lights are not blue and red.

“If anybody has a question about whether or not they’re being stopped by a real cop, turn on your four ways to acknowledge the person, slow down, call 911 and they should be able to verify for you,” Wilson explained.

“I’m glad they caught that guy,” Shivers said.

