Group wants to ban Airbnb in community, says rental craze brings parties, crime

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A group called Homeowners for a Better Government wants a ban on short-term vacation rentals in Rockdale County.
Members of the group packed into a town hall community meeting in Conyers on Thursday night to discuss their concerns about Airbnbs and other short-term rental sites.
They believe the rental craze has brought big parties and crime to their neighborhoods.
