Conyers officer dragged 30 to 40 feet by car during New Year’s Eve traffic stop

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A driver dragged a metro Atlanta police officer nearly 40 feet with a car during an attempted traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened in Conyers on Sigman Road near Interstate 20.

Police said a driver got out of the car after an officer pulled them over. The driver became non-compliant and then went back into the car, according to investigators.

As the officer was trying to stop the suspect, the officer was dragged 30 to 40 feet.

The driver got away and other officers found the car a short distance away. The driver tried speeding off, which led to a chase that lasted only a mile.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver along I-20, which caused the car to crash. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining some injuries tied to the wreck. The officer is stable.

Police have not identified the driver or what charges he or she may be facing.

