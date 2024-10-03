BioLab Fire: Rockdale County Schools to go virtual next week because of chemical cloud

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Schools announced that is going to virtual classes for part of next week as a chemical cloud continues to dissipate following a plant fire over the weekend.

The school district said it will go “virtual on Independent Learning from Monday, October 7, 2024, through Wednesday, October 9, 2024.”

Crews have been working to remove much of the products from the BioLab factory since putting out the fire that sparked early Sunday morning.

The chemicals produced inside the BioLab facility react with water, which is why there has been a continuous plume coming from the factory.

County officials said that chlorines, chloramine and chlorine compounds were released into the air from the fire.

“Due to changing wind directions and other weather conditions, it is difficult to predict exactly where the plume will travel and for how long,” the district said. “Our buildings will remain closed, and district and school activities will be rescheduled. We have not been given a timeline for the completion of the cleanup, but we hope that we are able to resume normal operations later next week.”

RELATED STORIES:

Many people across the metro woke up Wednesday morning to a haze in the air and the smell of chlorine.

While site workers have made progress in “neutralizing” the chemical, monitoring equipment onsite has noted spikes in chlorine levels overnight and into Wednesday.

The Georgia Poison Center tells Channel 2 Action News they have handled nearly 700 calls about people sickened from the fumes.

“Coughing, running nose, sneezing, breathing problems, if you have any of these symptoms you should get them evaluated, contact the poison center,” said Georgia Poison Center Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez.

BioLab released a statement saying the top priority is community safety and that air quality is being monitored at the plant site and in the community.

Georgia Emergency Management officials advise people who live near the plant near I-20 to stay indoors from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., keep windows closed and not draw air from the outside with air conditioning units.

RELATED NEWS:

BIOLAB FIRE: Chemical plume could spread to more of metro Atlanta this week

©2024 Cox Media Group