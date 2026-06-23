Road being closed for tree removal in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Department of Transportation will close a portion of McLendon Ave. Northeast to remove trees.

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The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The stretch of road will be part of McLendon Ave. Northeast from Candler St. Northeast to Sterling St.

Only local access will be available within the project limits during the closure.

Sidewalks along McLendon Ave. Northeast will be closed until the trees are fully removed.

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