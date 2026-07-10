Risk for strong storms Friday; widespread rain likely next few days

ATLANTA — The rain and storm chances will go up over the next few days, starting with a risk for isolated strong to severe storms Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says most of our area will start off dry while north Georgia mountains will see an early shower or two. Like Thursday, storms will develop as we head later into the day. There is a risk for storms to become strong or severe.

The main impacts will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts. There is the possibility for hail as well with any storms that develop.

Severe Weather Team 2 is taking you through the hour-by-hour forecast and rain chances going up, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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