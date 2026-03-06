Risk for severe weather as storms move through this weekend

atlanta — March through April is the peak of severe weather season for Georgia. The severe weather risk for this weekend is low, but not zero.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a weakening cold front will move through north Georgia Saturday into early Sunday.

The line of storms will have the risk for an isolated strong to severe storms. The main threats would be damaging wind gusts and the possibility of hail.

As for our temperatures, they will stay warm and hit record highs in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Monahan says next week will stay very warm with another chance of storms.

