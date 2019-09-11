Remembering 9/11: Observances planned throughout metro Atlanta

Several observances are scheduled around metro Atlanta to honor the 3,000 people killed on September 11, 2001, in the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
Eighteen years ago, terrorists hijacked four commercial jetliners and crashed them in New York City, Washington D.C. and Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.
Gwinnett annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. 8:30-9:15 a.m. The Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville. The Gwinnett Department of Fire and Emergency Services will host this free event.
Roswell 9/11 Memorial Service. 8:30 a.m. Mike Gann 9/11 Memorial by Roswell Area Park's lake, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. The Roswell Rotary Club and the city of Roswell will be the hosts for this free event. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors to the main recreation building. This year's keynote speaker will be Col. Mark D. Gelhardt, a retired Army officer with more than 22 years of active commissioned service. Also, Roswell Mayor Lori Henry will speak on behalf of the city. Wreaths will be laid in honor of the fallen civilians and officers.
- 6:30 p.m. Dream Keepers monument on Duluth Town Green, 3142 Hill St. NW. Kathy Fincher, artist and sculptor, will share the story behind Duluth's public art installation that remembers Sept. 11, 2001.
- 7:30 p.m. Red Clay Theater, 3116 Main St., Duluth. Guest speaker will be Rodney M. Cook Jr., who will share his story of losing three close college fraternity brothers and almost his father-in-law that day.
Woodstock 9/11 Day of Remembrance
Woodstock 9/11 Day of Remembrance. 7-8 p.m. The Park at City Center, Woodstock. "Never Forget" lapel pins will be given away while supplies last. During this free ceremony, active military and first responders also will be honored.
The September Saturdays Festival, which was organized by the Douglas County Communications and Community Relations Department as a way to bring the community together after the terrorist attack, will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28. More than 100 vendors and exhibitors are anticipating. Admission and parking are free. Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville. Sept. 21 is Heroes Day and Touch-A-Truck Experience. Sept. 28 is Family Day with a Fun & Games Festival.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}