RED ALERT: All lanes of I-285 at I-85 shut down near Atlanta airport

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 at Interstate 85 near the Atlanta airport.

The crash happened past Washington Road exit just before I-85 around 4 a.m. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields is monitoring the closures live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

There’s no estimated time of how long it will take to clear the crash. Shields says to take I-75/85 southbound to I-85 southbound or Hwy 29 as alternates.

Channel 2 reached out to police to confirm if there were any injuries and what the tractor-trailer was carrying.

