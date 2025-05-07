Real ID requirements now in effect. What travelers need to know

REAL ID requirements for those flying within the United States begin Wednesday after years of delays.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, after the 9/11 Commission recommended that the government redo the security standards for identification.

It was supposed to go into effect in 2008, but had been delayed several times.

Here’s what travelers need to know.

Who needs a Real ID?

Beginning on May 7, anyone 18 or older will need a driver’s license or state photo ID card to pass through an airport checkpoint if they do not have a passport, Department of Defense ID, a trusted travel card or several other options for identification.

You also need a Real ID to visit federal facilities, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If you don’t have travel plans in the near future, AAA suggested waiting until after May 7 so those who urgently need the IDs can get them.

How do I know if my ID complies with the law?

Typically they will have a star and or a flag and will say “enhanced” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Some licenses or ID cards may be marked “Not for REAL ID purposes,” so they will not be able to be used to fly.

The good news for Georgians? The Georgia Department of Driver Services says that 99% of Georgians already have a Real ID. You can confirm by looking in the upper right hand corner of your ID for a black or gold star.

How do I get a Real ID?

It depends on the state, but at minimum, according to the Transportation Security Administration, you will need documentation that shows your full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of addresses for your main residence and proof of your lawful status.

You will then visit a DMV to apply for the identification card.

Once you apply, you will get a temporary ID, but that will not be accepted by the TSA. The Real ID card will be sent in the mail in about 10 days.

