Rare Pokémon card earns man more than $10K

ATLANTA — Pokémon cards, once a popular trading game in the 1990s, are now a lucrative investment, with some cards selling for thousands of dollars.

The Pokémon card market has matured, with card values tracked like stocks, and some cards worth thousands of dollars. Nicolas Colarossi, a Pokémon card collector, sold a Gold Star Charizard card for more than $12,000 after rediscovering his childhood collection.

The scarcity of older cards drives their value, as Colarossi explains, “When it comes to the older cards, there’s true scarcity.” The thrill of potentially finding a valuable card keeps collectors engaged, though it can lead to competitive and sometimes aggressive behavior at card shows.

The popularity of Pokémon cards has surged recently, attracting a wide range of enthusiasts. The trading card game has seen a surge in popularity, attracting a wide range of enthusiasts, including celebrities and sports teams.

Jamey Neher’s shop, Rally Point Cards in Jacksonville, Florida, focuses almost entirely on Pokémon cards, reflecting the growing market for these collectibles. Neher notes that buying a card for $5 and seeing its value rise to $30 in two weeks can be a way to make passive income.

The Pokémon franchise, the highest-grossing media franchise in history, has generated nearly $115 billion since its inception in 1996.

A researcher at Florida State University warns of the potential for addiction to collecting Pokémon cards, advising enthusiasts to know their limits despite the nostalgia and excitement the hobby can bring.

As the Pokémon card market continues to grow, collectors are urged to balance their enthusiasm with caution, recognizing both the financial opportunities and the risks involved.

