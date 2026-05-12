Ramshackle returns to Clayton, north Georgia Mountains, June 6
CLAYTON, Ga. — Get out your calendars and mark, circle or whatever you need to do to clear some space for Saturday, June 6.
That day marks the return of Ramshackle!
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The City of Clayton in the North Georgia mountains hosts the event, but Clayton isn’t a rickety, neglected Ramshackle town. This vibrant community, filled with great restaurants, unique shops, picturesque waterfalls and amazing vistas, is a must-visit.
And there’s no better time to visit than for Ramshackle.
This festival is not to be missed! Head to Ramshackle in Clayton, north Georgia mountains
“We’ll have Clayton Cafe, Rabun Social, Universal Joint, Fortify Pie and Pizza, Vandiver, Henri’s Bakery and Deli,” Sonya Shook noted. Shook helps organize the festival and is the manager of Reeves in Clayton. “All of those places are (places) you can stop in and get a drink. They’ll have specials out front with drink specials or grab-and-go meals. So those are some options to be able to get and be out in the street. And walk the streets of Clayton and be able to check out the vendors and music.”
Stroll down North Main Street starting at 10 am and peruse offerings from 70 vendors.
At noon, tempt your taste buds by sampling something special from some of Clayton’s top restaurants. From burgers to sushi, pizza to baked treats, make sure you pack your appetite before heading north to Ramshackle. Don’t miss Main Street Chocolate for some ice cream!
McCrakin was born and raised in the area. He and his band, Blueridge Lonesome, will delight the Ramshackle crowd with some music that he says will get people up and dancing.
“You’ll hear country hits from the 90s, several early 2000s country hits, some old classic Southern rock, and a couple originals that we’ve got with the band,” McCrakin said.
A good time is in store for all.
“I can grab my guitar, we can go play somewhere, and it just, everything, all the stress and the worries of work and life just seem to go away. We jam, and we play, and have the best time,” McCrakin said.
Ramshackle includes an art show, and a kids area with bounce houses, face painting, balloon art and kids ax-throwing.