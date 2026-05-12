Ramshackle returns to Clayton, north Georgia Mountains, June 6

CLAYTON, Ga. — Get out your calendars and mark, circle or whatever you need to do to clear some space for Saturday, June 6.

That day marks the return of Ramshackle!

0 of 31 Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Get out your calendars and mark, circle or whatever you need to do to clear some space for Saturday, June 6. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. That day marks the return of Ramshackle! Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. The City of Clayton in the North Georgia mountains hosts the event, but Clayton isn’t a rickety, neglected Ramshackle town. This vibrant community, filled with great restaurants, unique shops, picturesque waterfalls and amazing vistas, is a must-visit. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. And there’s no better time to visit than for Ramshackle. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. The annual event brings together the town’s specialty shops, area artisans, food vendors and innovative mixologists for an exhilarating visit to downtown Clayton. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. “We’ll have Clayton Cafe, Raven Social, Universal Joint, Fortify Pie and Pizza, Vandiver, Andre’s Bakery and Deli,” Sonya Shook noted. Shook helps organize the festival. “All of those places are (places) you can stop in and get a drink. They’ll have specials out front with drink specials or grab-and-go meals. So those are some options to be able to get and be out in the street. And walk the streets of Clayton and be able to check out the vendors and music.” Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Stroll down North Main Street starting at 10 am and peruse offerings from 70 vendors. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. At noon, tempt your taste buds by sampling something special from some of Clayton’s top restaurants. From burgers to sushi, pizza to baked treats, make sure you pack your appetite before heading north to Ramshackle. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. At 1 pm, head to South Main Street for live music. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. “We’ll have a lot of local artists going up to about 5 pm. And then we’ll have our rising star, who is Jake McCracken and his band. He’s a local guy here. Great music. And then our headliner is Grady Spencer and the Vagabonds,” Shook said. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. McCrakin was born and raised in the area. He and his band, Blueridge Lonesome, will delight the Ramshackle crowd with some music that he says will get people up and dancing. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Ramshackle includes an art show, and a kids area with bounce houses, face painting, balloon art and kids ax-throwing. Street festival in downtown Cleveland The event runs until 9 pm. (Nelson Hicks) Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Rather than driving home, make a weekend out of it and grab a room at the Bridge Creek Inn or White Birch Inn in the downtown area, or at any of the nearby cabins, cottages or at one of the bed and breakfasts around Clayton. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. And here’s something to sing about: Ramshackle is free to attend! Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains. Ramshackle in Clayton, Ga. Here are some more photos from Ramshackle in Clayton, in the north Georgia mountains.

The City of Clayton in the North Georgia mountains hosts the event, but Clayton isn’t a rickety, neglected Ramshackle town. This vibrant community, filled with great restaurants, unique shops, picturesque waterfalls and amazing vistas, is a must-visit.

And there’s no better time to visit than for Ramshackle.

The annual event brings together the town’s specialty shops, area artisans, food vendors and innovative mixologists for an exhilarating visit to downtown Clayton.

This festival is not to be missed! Head to Ramshackle in Clayton, north Georgia mountains

“We’ll have Clayton Cafe, Rabun Social, Universal Joint, Fortify Pie and Pizza, Vandiver, Henri’s Bakery and Deli,” Sonya Shook noted. Shook helps organize the festival and is the manager of Reeves in Clayton. “All of those places are (places) you can stop in and get a drink. They’ll have specials out front with drink specials or grab-and-go meals. So those are some options to be able to get and be out in the street. And walk the streets of Clayton and be able to check out the vendors and music.”

Stroll down North Main Street starting at 10 am and peruse offerings from 70 vendors.

At noon, tempt your taste buds by sampling something special from some of Clayton’s top restaurants. From burgers to sushi, pizza to baked treats, make sure you pack your appetite before heading north to Ramshackle. Don’t miss Main Street Chocolate for some ice cream!

At 1 pm, head to South Main Street for live music.

“We’ll have a lot of local artists going up to about 5 pm. And then we’ll have our rising star, who is Jake McCracken and his band. He’s a local guy here. Great music. And then our headliner is Grady Spencer and the Vagabonds,” Shook said.

McCrakin was born and raised in the area. He and his band, Blueridge Lonesome, will delight the Ramshackle crowd with some music that he says will get people up and dancing.

“You’ll hear country hits from the 90s, several early 2000s country hits, some old classic Southern rock, and a couple originals that we’ve got with the band,” McCrakin said.

A good time is in store for all.

“I can grab my guitar, we can go play somewhere, and it just, everything, all the stress and the worries of work and life just seem to go away. We jam, and we play, and have the best time,” McCrakin said.

Ramshackle includes an art show, and a kids area with bounce houses, face painting, balloon art and kids ax-throwing.

The event runs until 9 pm.

Rather than driving home, make a weekend out of it and grab a room at the Bridge Creek Inn or White Birch Inn in the downtown area, or at any of the nearby cabins, cottages or at one of the bed and breakfasts around Clayton.

And here’s something to sing about: Ramshackle is free to attend!

The City of Clayton sponsors the story.

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