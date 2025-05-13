Rainy weather makes way for warm temperatures this week

A weather pattern change is coming, with the cutoff low-pressure system that kept us wet the last couple of days moving out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We are heating up and drying out over the next few days, so it will be much warmer by Thursday.

By the end of the week, we are going to be hot – near 90 degrees for the first time this year.

In comparison, the average date of our first 90-degree reading is June 2. The earliest we hit 90 in Atlanta was April 23 in 1980, and last year we first hit the mark on May 24.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group