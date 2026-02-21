Rainy and mild Saturday

ATLANTA — It’s a mild but unsettled start to the weekend across metro Atlanta, with scattered rain and thunderstorms moving through the area Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s, despite periods of rain.

Showers and storms could briefly impact outdoor plans throughout the day, especially south.

By tonight, colder air begins pushing in behind the system. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s to near 40 degrees by early Sunday morning.

Sunday brings sunshine back to north Georgia, but don’t let that fool you; it will feel much colder.

Deon says high temperatures will only reach around 50 degrees with gusty winds up to 35 mph.

The coldest temperatures of this stretch arrive early Monday.

Morning lows will fall into the low to mid-20s, with feels-like temperatures dipping into the teens. Highs in the lower 40s.

