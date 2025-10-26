Rain on the way for Sunday

ATLANTA — Keep your rain boots and umbrellas handy as scattered showers come through on Sunday.

It’s going to be a cloudy, cool and breezy day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said there will be a few scattered light showers today.

Overnight, widespread rain moves into north Georgia and will last through the Monday morning commute.

Deon says rain will be heavy at times and scattered throughout the day on Monday. There could also be a few thunderstorms that develop with temperatures only reaching the high 50s.

There’s a possibility of rain each day this week through Thursday, then clearing up for Halloween and the start of the weekend.

What you need to know:

Thunderstorms could develop

Cool high temperatures in the 50s and 60s

Chance of rain each day through Thursday

