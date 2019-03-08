ATLANTA - We're headed into another weekend with rain. In fact, it's the 6th straight weekend that we'll have rain.
But this weekend we could see a chance for strong or even possible severe storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that there will be a few showers later Friday afternoon but the chance for rain and storms go up Saturday and Sunday.
The risk for strong and severe storms will be much greater in the western part of Georgia and into Alabama.
High temperatures will remain in the upper 60s through the weekend.
