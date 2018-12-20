Don't leave home without your umbrella - That's what Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton is asking everyone today.
A system is moving into Georgia this morning and dumping rain that's expected to last through Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on rain and storms]
"The heaviest of the rain is on the south side but we're going to be seeing rain in the metro at times," Minton said.
We'll be tracking the rain LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as it makes its way into the metro area
Temperatures will be in the low 50s for much of Georgia throughout the day.
You will eventually see the weather dry out for a nice and cool Christmas.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}