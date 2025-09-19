QB Haynes King leads No. 18 Georgia Tech into national conversation with 3-0 start

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech sent shockwaves through the ACC with a 24-21 upset of Clemson, the runaway conference favorite at the start of the season. After knocking the Tigers out of the AP Top 25, newly ranked No. 18 Georgia Tech is working its way into national conversations.

It’s been a long time coming for Haynes King, the sixth-year senior quarterback leading the way after years of injuries and setbacks. In his final year of eligibility, he knows the window to prove himself is closing, and it his play shows it. On Saturday, King completed 20 of 28 passes for 211 yards and rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“This kid’s been on a mission every time he’s gone out,” coach Brent Key said. “Any time you’re a starting quarterback and it’s your last go-around in college, there’s something else behind you, something motivating from a higher being.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s Key’s fourth year as Georgia Tech’s head coach, and King has been the starting quarterback for all but one of them. His belief in his quarterback isn’t limited to his role on the roster. Key thinks he’s earned a spot in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

“The definition of what the Heisman is... I don’t know about the exact wording, but talk about the value to your team and doing it with integrity in ways others don’t,” Key said. “I mean, who else fits that definition? The grit, the toughness. I think it’s extremely undervalued and under-talked-about how he throws a football.”

The 6-foot-3 King, who is from Longview in East Texas, spent three seasons at Texas A&M. He played only two games in 2021 before going down with a season-ending broken leg. He came back to start the next season under coach Jimbo Fisher, but was benched after the team struggled and finished his career there playing in just 10 games, with 10 interceptions to go along with 10 touchdown throws and 1,579 yards on a completion percentage of just 56.6.

A year later, he was starting for Georgia Tech and the turnaround is startling: More than 5,300 passing yards, 41 touchdowns against 19 picks and a completion percentage of 66.5, even with an injury hampering him last season, including two missed games.

RELATED STORIES

Georgia Tech opened the season at Colorado, where King faked a pitch and ran for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining to secure a 27-20 win. Against Clemson, King extended plays with his legs and delivered accurate passes all afternoon, but it was his poise that impressed his coach the most.

“He used his legs, used his arm, but most importantly, he used his head,” the coach said. “To be able to make sure everybody’s aligned, seeing the defense. With all the motion we do, making sure everyone’s set before the next guy goes. I mean, there are so many things that he does that are valuable, really invaluable, for our football team.”

King admitted he is on a mission, and it’s larger than just a 3-0 start and a win against Clemson.

“I really want to win and have this program back to where it was and how it’s supposed to be,” King said. “I’ve been on a mission since I’ve gotten here, just with this coaching staff and what we’ve done so far. We’re not done yet. We’re not anywhere close to where we need to be as well.”

After Georgia Tech’s biggest win in years, King was already on to the next one.

“As soon as the game was over, I started looking at Temple. I tried to flush that as fast as possible,” King said. “Everybody knows this is a big game for us. How do we respond to this? How do we respond to a big game? How are we going to come out and play and execute?”

As for the Heisman chatter? He’s heard it.

“It’s exciting, but you know, you don’t give the Heisman or personal trophies to losers,” he said. ”As long as the team keeps winning, then things will handle itself.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group