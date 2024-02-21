Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend has a new look and location

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Track Club announced on Tuesday that the Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend has a new location and several “first-ever” options for participants.

The three-day event of health, wellness, and fitness has a new start/finish line and expo location at The Home Depot Backyard.

Additionally, they’re introducing several first-ever options for runners and walkers. Participants in the half marathon will be able to choose whether to run the first or second half of the marathon course, and those in the marathon will have the option of tackling the course as a two-person relay team.

The events include the Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend Expo on Friday and Saturday, the Publix Atlanta 5K, the USATF Masters 5km Championships, and the Publix Atlanta Kids Marathon on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Publix Atlanta Marathon, Marathon Relay, and Half Marathon will take place.

“Four years ago on this weekend, Atlanta Track Club hosted the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon, which brought a new level of excitement to the city,” said CEO, Rich Kenah. “It’s an Olympic year again, and we expect Atlantans to be out in force once again to show why we’re known as Running City USA.”

ATC said on Sunday, 242 push-assist participants representing the Kyle Pease Foundation, established in Atlanta in 2011 to improve the lives of people with disabilities through sport.

“With the new relay and chance to run or walk the 2nd Half Marathon, Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend is offering more options than ever to get involved,” said Kenah. “Along with the 5K and kids’ races on Saturday, there truly is a distance for everyone of all ages and abilities.”

The marathon is sold out, but ATC said entries are still available for the 5K, half marathon, and kids’ races. The expo is also free and open to the public. More information on it can be found, here.

