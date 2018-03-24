Public services for Zell Miller announced; former governor to lie in state in Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA - The public will have a chance to pay their respects to Zell Miller in Atlanta and his beloved North Georgia hometown in the coming days.
The Miller Institute Foundation announced three days of services for the former Georgia governor, U.S. senator and father of the HOPE scholarship, who died Friday morning at the age of 86.
On Monday, a public Memorial Service will take place at 10:00am on the campus of Young Harris College. The event will be held in Glenn-McGinnis Hall in the Clegg Fine Arts Building of the college where Miller was a professor when he ran for and won a state senate seat to launch his political career. The Clegg building is located at 1 College Street in Miller’s lifelong hometown of Young Harris.
On Tuesday, a A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta. At the conclusion of the 11 a.m. service, Gov. Miller and family will travel to the State Capitol, where he will lie in state in the Rotunda of the Georgia State Capitol for the remainder of the day.
At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Executive State Funeral for Miller will take place in the Capitol Rotunda.
All these events are open to the public. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Miller Institute Foundation in memory of Zell Bryan Miller.
