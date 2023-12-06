Protester granted speedy trial in Atlanta public safety training center indictment case

ATLANTA — One of the defendants indicted in a racketeering case tied to Atlanta public safety training center protests will head to trial next week.

Channel 2 Action News obtained court documents on Wednesday filed by Ayla King and her attorneys that show her request for a speedy trial has been granted.

The documents show that King’s trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. and that a jury must be sworn in by Dec. 29. The state and defense have until the end of Thursday to submit questions for the jury selection process.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

King is one of 61 defendants named in a 109-page indictment. The indictment alleges that King is one of the defendants who trespassed onto the property off Key Road and Constitution Road on March 5 of this year.

Attorney General Chris Carr insists the defendants were part of a criminal conspiracy to stop the construction of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Construction on the new training facility is already in progress.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to King’s attorneys for a statement. We were referred back to the court order issued Tuesday that prevents the parties from “any extra-judicial communications concerning the proceedings, including, but not specifically limited to, granting interviews, making or expressing opinions about the subject matter of these proceedings, posting, commenting or “liking” posts on social media; or, more generally, any other communication concerning the proceedings, the parties or the subject matter of the indictment.”

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hundreds gather outside of DeKalb County Jail to protest public safety training center

©2023 Cox Media Group