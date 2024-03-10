President Joe Biden visits Atlanta on campaign trail ahead of Georgia primary

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of supporters at Pullman yards in northeast Atlanta on Saturday.

Georgia was a key to Biden winning the presidential election nearly four years ago and remains an important state for him to win again in 2024.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot reported LIVE from Pullman Yards for WSB Tonight, where Biden hit on the same themes as he did during his State of the Union address a few days prior.

Biden walked on the stage Saturday alongside his wife Jill and quickly went to work telling the audience what he thinks the stakes of this election are.

“It’s not hyperbole to suggest our freedoms are literally on the ballot this November,” Biden said.

One of Biden’s talking points on Saturday included him saying how he’ll do what he can to restore Roe v. Wade during his second term.

“Georgia, I have a message for you. send me a congress that will support your right to choose, and I promise I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land,” Biden said.

While the speech was well-received, it was briefly interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protester. The protester was then escorted out of the building.

“Look, I don’t resent his passion. There’s a lot of Palestinians being unfairly victimized,” Biden said.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was in Rome on Saturday, where Former President Donald Trump held a rally.

Biden won Georgia in 2020 by the narrowest of margins, less than 12,000 votes and he’ll need the coalitions that pushed him over the top out campaigning for him again, especially with polls showing him trailing Trump.

Biden accepted the endorsements of three political organizations representing Black, Latino and Asian American Pacific Islander communities.

