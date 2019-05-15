TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities said they confiscated drugs, guns and cash during a raid at a Troup County home Tuesday.
Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that they executed a search warrant at a home on N. Davis Road in LaGrange.
Inside the home, they said they found a pound of crystal meth, 867 Xanax tablets, cocaine, methadone, marijuana and other prescription medications. Investigators also confiscated three guns and more than $9,000 in cash.
Christopher Sherman, 29, and Bonnie Sherman, 30, were arrested and each charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute and possession of methadone. Christopher Sherman was also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}